Indian army vehicles move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

The much-hyped 13th round of border talks between India and China have ended without a breakthrough as the two sides Sunday blamed each other for the stalemate in the boundary dispute that pushed them to the brink of war last year.

While the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said India “persisted in its unreasonable and unrealistic demands,” New Delhi blamed China for not providing and agreeing to any of its “forward-looking proposals.” EFE