India and China said on Saturday they were ready to de-escalate rising border tensions in the eastern Ladakh region after the defense ministers of the two countries met in Moscow on the sidelines of a multilateral forum.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a meeting on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 14 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Chinese Minister of Defence General Wei Fenghe salutes after a summit in Singapore, 02 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON
Indian army vehicles move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 September 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/STRINGER
Indian army vehicles move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 September 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/STRINGER
