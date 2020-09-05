Indian army vehicles move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 September 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/STRINGER

Indian army vehicles move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 September 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/STRINGER

India and China said on Saturday they were ready to de-escalate rising border tensions in the eastern Ladakh region after the defense ministers of the two countries met in Moscow on the sidelines of a multilateral forum.