Plastic waste by the bank of river Ganga near Howrah Bridge during World Environment Day in Kolkata, Eastern India, Jun. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian worker transports used plastic bottles and other waste during World Environment Day on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Jun. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian worker takes a break from sorting plastic bottles at a shop on the eve of World Environment Day on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Jun. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian worker sorts plastic bottles at a shop on the eve of World Environment Day on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Jun. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian man sorts used plastic bottles at a shop on World Environment Day in Bhopal, India, Jun. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

A general view showing toxic foam accumulated on Belandur lake water during World Environment Day on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, Jun. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

India has committed to work toward a greener planet free of plastic pollution as it hosted the 2018 World Environment Day on Tuesday.

In his radio program, 'Mann Ki Baat', Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to shun plastic, and said India hosting the 2018 event was recognition of the country's growing commitment to tackling climate change issues.