Indian women wait outside a polling station to cast their votes in the paniyala village of Kotputli, Rajasthan, India, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian man carries her elderly mother after casting the vote at a polling station in the paniyala village Kotputli in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian people arrive at a polling station to cast their votes in the Molahera village Kotputli in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian soldier stands guard as Indian People wait outside a polling station to cast their votes in the paniyala village Kotputli in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in the paniyala village of Kotputli, Rajasthan, India, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

India concluded a supercharged election season, ahead of a national election due by May next year, as two major states - Rajasthan and Telangana - went to the polls on Friday to elect a new assembly.

The last leg of the election season saw more than 130 million Indians voting in five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, along with Rajasthan and Telangana - between Nov. 12 to Dec. 7, in a major test of voter confidence for the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.