India concluded a supercharged election season, ahead of a national election due by May next year, as two major states - Rajasthan and Telangana - went to the polls on Friday to elect a new assembly.
The last leg of the election season saw more than 130 million Indians voting in five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, along with Rajasthan and Telangana - between Nov. 12 to Dec. 7, in a major test of voter confidence for the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.