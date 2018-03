Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (C) with the family members of Indians stuck in Iraq, in New Delhi, India, Dec. 05, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indian workers, who were stuck in Iraq, return home by a special Air India flight at the airport in New Delhi, India, Jul. 05, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks during a joint press statements after the Russia-India-China foreign ministerial meeting in New Delhi, India, Dec. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

The Indian government on Tuesday declared that all 39 Indian workers, who were abducted by the Islamic State terror group in Iraq in 2014, were dead.

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj told the Parliament that an in-depth investigation that included exhuming the bodies of the suspected Indian hostages for DNA testing, had confirmed the identities of all 39 hostages.