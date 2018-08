Indian activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against attacks on Muslim minorities, in New Delhi, India, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Even as India continued to outrage on Friday over increasing cases of lynchings, especially against minorities, scores of cases perished without justice, including that of Rakbar Khan.

Khan, a muslim man, was returning home after buying two cows toward the end of July when he was accosted by a group of men, who accused him of bootlegging cows (considered holy by India's majority Hindu population) and lynched him to death.