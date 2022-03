Muslim women wearing Niqab (veil covering the face except the eye area) ride a motorcycle on a street in Bangalore, India, 16 February 2022. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Women from various organizations hold placards during a protest for dignity, autonomy, plurality and peace ahead of International Women’s Day in Bangalore, India, 06 March 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

Women from various organizations hold placards during a protest for dignity, autonomy, plurality and peace ahead of International Women’s Day in Bangalore, India, 06 March 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

Members of Bahutva Karnataka 'A Forum for Justice, Harmony and Solidarity' and other non-governmental organisations hold placards in solidarity with Muslim women wearing Hijabs (headscarf) at school and Pre-University colleges, in Bangalore, India 19 February 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

An Indian court Tuesday upheld the southern Karnataka state’s ban on Muslim girls wearing headscarves in schools because hijab “does not form an essential religious practice” in Islam.

The Karnataka High Court thus tried to end a row that erupted after Karnataka government schools and colleges barred hijab-clad Muslim girls from attending classes.