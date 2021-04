People stand in a queue to get a coronavirus vaccine at government primary health care center in Bangalore, India, 24 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

India on Monday crossed 17 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, as it battles a second wave of infections with record numbers of fresh cases and deaths for the fifth consecutive day.

In the last 24 hours, the South Asian country registered 352,991 new cases and 2,812 deaths, the highest numbers recorded so far, according to the Ministry of Health. EFE