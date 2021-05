An Indian man receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination drive at CV Raman General Hospital in Bangalore, India, 14 May 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

An elderly woman wears a mask and waits to receive her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine drive at CV Raman General Hospital in Bangalore, India, 14 May 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

An Indian health official gives an information about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and the poster saying 'COVAXIN NO STOCK' at CV Raman General Hospital in Bangalore, India, 14 May 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India surpassed 25 million cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday since the start of the pandemic, despite a decline in infections in recent days, while also recording a new daily record of 4,329 deaths.

The country registered 263,533 infections in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health, the lowest number in a month after India reported a record of over 400,000 cases everyday two weeks ago.