Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate BJP's potential win as votes are counted for the Lok Sabha election in New Delhi, India, 23 May 2019. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Bhartya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) felicitated by the party president Amit shah (L) and senior leader Rajnath Singh (R) at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, 23 May 2019. EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate the BJP's potential win as votes are counted for the Lok Sabha election in Mumbai, India, 23 May 2019. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India has again resolutely decided in favor of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party led by incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who successfully blunted burning issues like unemployment and an agricultural crisis plaguing the sixth largest economy in the world.

As officials on Thursday counted some 600 million votes cast in staggered elections, the BJP alone was leading or had already won 300 of the 543 seats of the Lok Sabha, or the lower house of the Indian parliament, according to poll results declared by the Election Commission.