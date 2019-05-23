India has again resolutely decided in favor of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party led by incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who successfully blunted burning issues like unemployment and an agricultural crisis plaguing the sixth largest economy in the world.
As officials on Thursday counted some 600 million votes cast in staggered elections, the BJP alone was leading or had already won 300 of the 543 seats of the Lok Sabha, or the lower house of the Indian parliament, according to poll results declared by the Election Commission.