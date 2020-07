A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing at a slum area in Bhopal, India, 03 July 2020, amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Indian health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) arrive to carry out medical checkups of the residents of a 'containment zones' in Bhopal, India, 03 July 2020, amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced the acceleration of human clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine despite criticism from experts.

The ICMR said in an open letter on Thursday that tests are “a priority project that is being monitored at the highest government level”.