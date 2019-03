Pakistani Army soldiers stand guard at a check point as Trucks carrying trade goods from Indian administered Kashmir enters into Pakistani administered Kashmir after the trade resumes between both countries, near Line of Control, in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, Mar. 6 2019. EPA-EFE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

India has dismissed measures taken by Pakistan to tackle militant groups operating on its territory as insufficient, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

A spokesperson said the arrest of 121 alleged insurgents and the takeover of almost 200 madrasas by Pakistani authorities were similar to measures taken after other terror attacks in India that have failed to stop the alleged perpetrators' activities.