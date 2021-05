People wait for their turn to get vaccinated during a Covid-19 Vaccination drive at a park in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 25 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A woman being brought on wheelchair by her relatives for taking Covid vaccine shot during a Covid-19 Vaccination drive at a park in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 25 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A health worker administers vaccine against Covid-19 to a woman on a wheelchair during a vaccination drive at a park in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 25 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

India added more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths and over 200,000 new infections on Wednesday, taking the overall caseload to over 27 million a day after daily fatalities had dropped significantly.

The federal health ministry said 208,921 people tested positive for the virus as 4,157 people succumbed to the disease over the last day when the country carried out 2.05 million tests, setting a new record of the highest number of daily coronavirus tests.