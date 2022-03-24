A file photo dated 24 June 2007 of tall mountains surrounding Kausar Nag Lake, a high altitude mountain spring lake, some 90 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALTAF QADRI

Kashmiri boatman row through Dal Lake as sunset and clouds in background form a serene pattern in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02, July 2011. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri boat man takes a nap inside his boat on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 03 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

The government in India-administered Kashmir is eyeing more than $9 billion in foreign investment for the disputed Himalayan region battered by decades of armed conflict.