India President Ram Nath Kovind speaks during the closing of a business forum between entrepreneurs from Bolivia and India held in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Mar.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejón

Bolivian President Evo Morales (R) greets Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (L) during the closing of a business forum between entrepreneurs from both countries held in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Mar.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON

India on Friday expressed its interest in investing in the lithium industry of Bolivia, home to a vast number of untapped mines of the mineral that is used to produce rechargeable batteries for portable electronics and electric vehicles.

Indian President Ram nath Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to the Latin American country, met his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales for wide ranging talks on ties in sectors like space, mining, information technology, pharmaceutical and traditional medicines, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.