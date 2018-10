(L-R) Senior Policy Advisor of Amnesty International India Shailesh Rai, Senior Director, Global Operations, International Secretariat, Amnesty International Minar Pimple, Research Manager of Amnesty International India Divya Iyer and Executive Director of Amnesty International India Aakar Patel launch the new report on the human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, during a press conference in New Delhi, India, Jul. 01, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian authorities have frozen Amnesty International's bank accounts following an overnight raid by the country's Enforcement Directorate at the nonprofit's headquarters in Bangalore in southern India, the human rights organization said in a statement on Friday.

The statement warned of dark days for human rights organizations in the country and said Indian authorities "are increasingly treating human rights organisations like criminal enterprises."