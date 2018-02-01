Indian underprivileged children during a classes at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school, at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

An underprivileged child performs acrobatics at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school, at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian underprivileged children attend prayers at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school, at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian underprivileged children attend prayers at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school, at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian slum children look from under a door on a boy reading a book at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school, at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

As 70-odd underprivileged children attended prayers Thursday morning at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school, in a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, the Indian finance minister spoke at length on the need for quality education for all Indians while presenting this year's budget to parliament.

Despite such initiatives, which have provided these children of slum dwellers in Jammu and others living in poverty across the country, who otherwise would be out on the streets begging or rag picking, with education opportunities, India has long struggled to provide quality education to all of its youth.