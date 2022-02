Polling officials receive Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) right before their journey to the polling stations ahead of the first phase of the Assembly Elections 2022 Polling in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (UP), northern India, 09 February 2022. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A polling official walks towards the official bus with sealed Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) as he heads to polling stations for the first phase of the Assembly Elections 2022 Polling in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (UP), northern India, 09 February 2022. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Polling officials walk towards the official bus with sealed Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPAT vending machines (an independent printing system connected to the electronic voting machines) right before their journey to the polling ahead of the first phase of the Assembly Elections 2022 Polling in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (UP), northern India, 09 February 2022. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Millions of voters in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh queued up at voting centers Thursday to choose a new regional government in the first phase of staggered polls seen as a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The election in the northern state of 200 million people is a test lab for Hindu nationalism of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused of discriminating against minorities, especially Muslims.