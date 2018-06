A young Indian girl walks past a pile of garbage ahead of of World Environment Day in Kolkata, India, Jun. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A man carries produce around in a plastic bag at a market ahead of of World Environment Day in Kolkata, India, Jun. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A cow forages for food in a garbage dump ahead of World Environment Day in New Delhi, India, Jun. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

A plastic bag hangs on the horns of a cow as it sifts through rubbish for food ahead of World Environment Day in New Delhi, India, Jun. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

A bird forages for food in a rubbish heap ahead of World Environment Day, in Bangalore, India, Jun. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

An Indian man walks beside rubbish dumped at ulsoor lake, ahead of World Environment Day in Bangalore, India, Jun. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A five-day exhibition on plastic pollution was ongoing Monday in the Indian capital, featuring discussions and information campaigns, on the eve of World Environment Day.

India, which is hosting the 2018 event with the theme "Beat Plastic Pollution" has announced it would clean up 100 of its historic monuments, including the famous Taj Mahal, and hold plastic clean-up drives in public areas, national reserves and forests.