Indian workers at the construction site of the "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Kevadia, some 200 kilometers from Ahmadabad, India, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau on Oct 31, 2018 showing the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi near the newly built and inaugurated Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Indian independence movement leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, near Narmada Dam in Gujarat, India, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU PIB / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indian workers at the construction site of the "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Kevadia, some 200 kilometers from Ahmadabad, India, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau on Oct 31, 2018 showing the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi near the newly built and inaugurated Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Indian independence movement leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, near Narmada Dam in Gujarat, India, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU PIB / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

India on Wednesday unveiled what is claimed to be the tallest statue in the world, at a height of 182 meters (597 feet), built to honor national hero Sardar Patel, who played a key role in unifying the country after independence from the British and the division of the subcontinent in 1947.

The gigantic effigy of the freedom fighter, erected near the Narmada river in Patel's native state of Gujarat at cost of around $400 million, was completed earlier this month after five years of work.