The President of India on Friday urged Cuba to lead, together with his country, the process of empowerment of developing nations, during a speech in Havana marking the end of the first visit of an Indian leader to the Caribbean island in more than six decades.
In front of an audience of students, politicians and diplomats at the University of Havana, Ram Nath Kovind expressed his wish that Cuba and India "play a leading role in enhancing South-South cooperation and claiming a greater voice for developing countries".