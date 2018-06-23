Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (R) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind (L), after signing cooperation agreements in health and biotechnology, at the headquarters of the Palace of the Revolution, in Havana, Cuba, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa POOL

India's First Lady, Savita Kovind (C), accompanied by Cuban First Lady Lis Cuesta Peraza (R), and Cuban Education Minister, Ana Elsa Velazquez (L), visit a primary school in Havana, Cuba, 22 June 2017. During her visit, Kovind made a donation of 10,000 Cuban pesos to the institution (10,000 US dollars). EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

President of India Ram Nath Kovind speaks at the University of Havana in Havana, Cuba, 22 June 2018. To close his official visit to Cuba, the third stop on a tour that took him to Greece and Suriname before, the Indian president gave the magisterial conference 'India and the Global South' at the Aula Magna of the University of Havana. EPA-EFE/YANDER ZAMORA

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind pay homage to a monument dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, at a park in the Miramar neighborhood, in Havana, Cuba, 22 June 2018. Kovind is on a two-day visit to Cuba. EPA-EFE/YANDER ZAMORA

The President of India on Friday urged Cuba to lead, together with his country, the process of empowerment of developing nations, during a speech in Havana marking the end of the first visit of an Indian leader to the Caribbean island in more than six decades.

In front of an audience of students, politicians and diplomats at the University of Havana, Ram Nath Kovind expressed his wish that Cuba and India "play a leading role in enhancing South-South cooperation and claiming a greater voice for developing countries".