Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C), Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) pose for photographers during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 17 February 2018. EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) pose for the media prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, 17 February 2018. EPA/HARISH TYAGI

The president of Iran on Saturday met with the prime minister of India in New Delhi to discuss bilateral cooperation in matters of communication and trade, as well as security in Afghanistan and the region, marking the first official visit by an Iranian head of state to the Indian capital in 10 years.

Host Narendra Modi and his guest, Hassan Rouhani, kicked off the visit with the signing of a series of memorandums of understanding and other agreements between the two nations, including the elimination of double taxation and a cooperation process in the development of the strategic southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar.