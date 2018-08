The Kazakh Foreign Ministry provided this photo of Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov (R) welcoming Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj for talks on Friday, Aug 3, in Astana. EFE-EPA/ KAZAKH FOREIGN MINISTRY

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov hold a joint press conference in Astana on Friday, Aug. 3. EFE-EPA/Kulpash Konyrova

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj met here Friday with Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov to discuss trade, cultural ties, and military and economic cooperation.

"India seeks to consolidate and further strengthen its friendly relations with Kazakhstan," Swaraj told a press conference in Astana. "There is immense potential to be tapped in sectors like agricultural products, food processing, pharmaceuticals, energy and chemicals."