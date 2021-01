Beneficiaries wait in an observation room after get a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine shot, manufactured by Serum Institute of India at Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh Hospital in Jammu, India, 16 January 2021. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds the Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, India, 16 January 2021. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A beneficiary gets a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine shot, manufactured by Serum Institute of India at Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh Hospital in Jammu, India, 16 January 2021. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria is being administered Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi, India 16 January 2021. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian Health official displays a Covishield COVID19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India at Government General Hospital in Jayanagar Bangalore, India, 16 January 2021. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India on Saturday launched what has been dubbed as the world's largest vaccination campaign against Covid-19, with some 3,000 centers in the country looking to administer the first dose to more than 300,000 health workers on its first day.

The campaign, which began in all states and territories of the country, was launched in the morning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference from New Delhi. EFE-EPA