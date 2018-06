Thousands of participants perform yoga to mark the 4th International Day of Yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi, India, Jun. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian prime minster Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga to mark the 4th international Day of Yoga at Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India, Jun. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian prime minster Narendra Modi (C, bottom) performs yoga to mark the 4th international Day of Yoga at Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India, Jun. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

More than 200,000 yoga practitioners gathered in the western Indian state of Rajasthan to mark the International Yoga Day on Thursday and created a new world record for the world's largest yoga gathering.

The session, led by popular yoga guru Baba Ramdev in the city of Kota, might have broken last year's record of more than 55,000 people practicing yoga in the southern Indian city of Mysore, which is the largest yoga gathering till date according to the Guinness book of World Records.