Nuns and visitors take part in a prayer service during a mass marking Mother Teresa's 21st death anniversary at the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Nuns kiss Mother Teresa's tomb during a mass marking Mother Teresa's 21st death anniversary at the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A special mass was held at the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata on Wednesday to mark the 21st anniversary of the death of Saint Teresa of Calcutta, better known as Mother Teresa.

Early on Wednesday morning, the Mother House in central Kolkata was decorated with festive flowers and candles and huge posters of Mother Teresa, revered by millions worldwide for her work with the poor and the underprivileged.