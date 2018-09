Members of a family perform rituals in front of an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha at a workshop before taking it to their home during Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Amritsar, India, Sep 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian police officer sits next to idols of the elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, India, Sep 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People shop for idols of the elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha at a workshop before taking it to their home during Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Amritsar, India, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian devotees transport an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha from a workshop to their home during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, India, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian devotees prepare to transport an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha from a workshop to their home during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, India, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People in the western state of Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai Thursday decorated their homes with flowers and lamps for the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India's major festivals which runs for 10 days.

Revelers in Mumbai transported home on huge trucks idols of the elephant-headed god Ganesha, also known as Ganpati, where they will be worshipped for the next 10 days and then immersed in water to mark the end of the festival, an efe-epa journalist reported.