Indian soldiers patrol during a search operation after high alert was issued along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Jhajjar Kotli, about 30km from Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir state, India, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA/STR

Indian army soldiers patrol during a search operation after a high alert was issued along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Jhajjar Kotli, about 30km from Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir state, India, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA/STR

Indian soldiers patrol during a search operation after a high alert was issued along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Jhajjar Kotli, about 30km from Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir state, India, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA/STR

Indian soldiers Wednesday launched a search operation amid a high alert following a shooting incident by suspected militants in the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A truck reportedly sped through a checkpoint on the highway near Jhajjar Kotli, north of the winter capital of Jammu, but authorities intercepted the truck, after which gunfire was reported, though there were no injuries.