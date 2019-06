A visitor speaks on a mobile phone near the Indian telecom company Reliance JIO logo at India Mobile Congress 2017 in New Delhi, India, Sep. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian motorist talks on phone while driving past a mobile store advertising Vodafone and Idea Cellular, in Mumbai, India, Mar. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Visitors pass by a 5G telecoms booth during the India Mobile Congress 2018 in New Delhi, India, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJA T GUPTA

India has set a date for the first auction of 5G licenses this year, although it comes clouded in uncertainty due to complaints from big telecommunications firms over high prices and the unclear role of Chinese firm Huawei, a leader in the technology and banned by the United States.

New Telecommunications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced in early June that the tests will begin in less than four months, and the imminent spectrum auction will include 5G bands.