India recorded Monday a little over 100,636 coronavirus infections, the lowest in 61 days, taking the total confirmed cases to 28.9 million since the start of the pandemic, according to health ministry data.
India nears 29 million total Covid-19 cases while infections fall
Health workers cross a wooden bridge during a Covid-19 vaccination drive in a village in Tral, near Srinagar, in Indian Kashmir, 05 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN
