Health workers cross a wooden bridge during a Covid-19 vaccination drive in a village in Tral, near Srinagar, in Indian Kashmir, 05 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

India recorded Monday a little over 100,636 coronavirus infections, the lowest in 61 days, taking the total confirmed cases to 28.9 million since the start of the pandemic, according to health ministry data.