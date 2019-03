A handout photo made available by Ethiopia Airlines shows the Ethiopian carrier's CEO Tewolde GebreMariam among debris at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar 10, 2019. EFE/EPA/Ethiopia Airlines / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Wreckage lies at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar 10 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

India, New Zealand and Malaysia were the latest countries to ground or suspend flights of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft Wednesday after an Ethiopian Airlines flights crashed, killing all 157 people on board.

India has banned all planes of this model from entering its airspace following the crash on Sunday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.