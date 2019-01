Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (C) inspects the guard of honor during her ceremonial reception at the president's house in New Delhi, India, Jan.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (L) as they arrive prior to a meeting in New Delhi, Jan.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (2-L) inspects the guard of honor during her ceremonial reception at the president's house in New Delhi, Jan.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (L) participate in a joint press conference in New Delhi, India, Jan.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during her ceremonial reception at the president's house in New Delhi, Jan.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

India and Norway on Tuesday agreed to boost bilateral economic ties as the prime minister of the Scandinavian country met with her Indian counterpart in the Indian capital on the second day of her three-day state visit.

Erna Solberg, accompanied by senior officials of her government and a large business delegation, had arrived in New Delhi on Monday.