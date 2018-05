Residents stand amidst their damaged houses after a massive storm, near Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, India, May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/VISHAL

A tree was uprooted after massive storm, near Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, India, May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/VISHAL

A woman walks with her face covered to avoid a dust storm in New Delhi, India, May 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian authorities Friday issued a 48-hour weather warning of isolated thunderstorms and high winds after a powerful dust storm and heavy rainfall left at least 110 people dead and 300 injured in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in northern India in the past two days.

In Uttar Pradesh, "there are 75 dead and 92 injured and there is an alert of 48 hours in half of UP, mainly in western UP and Gorakhpur," the State Disaster Management Authority project manager, P.P. Gupta, said.