A street vendor waits for customers near the Golden Temple, during the weekend lockdown imposed by the state government to control the spread of novel coronavirus in Amritsar, India, 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A rickshaw puller waits for passengers near the Golden Temple, during the weekend lockdown imposed by the state government to control the spread of novel coronavirus which causes Covid19 disease, in Amritsar, India, 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

India recorded a total of 4,204,613 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday, surpassing Brazil as the world's second worst-hit country by the pandemic, following a week of registering record number of fresh infections per day.

With 90,802 fresh cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health in the last 24 hours, the second most populous country in the world is also the nation where the disease has been spreading the quickest, at rates even higher than that of the United States, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world so far. EFE-EPA