A handout photo made available by the Pakistani military Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) shows shows trees damaged after Indian Air Force dropped their payloads near Balakot, Pakistan, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ISPR/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

India and Pakistan continued to exchange fire across the Line of Control, or the de facto border between the two countries, in the disputed Kashmir region, a day after Islamabad had freed an Indian pilot to make way for peace talks.

Both the countries have accused each other of violating a ceasefire that has been in place since 2003 in the disputed region and have claimed that civilians have been killed in the crossfire.