India and Pakistan Thursday said they have re-affirmed their commitment to the boundary ceasefire and stop cross-border firing in the disputed Kashmir region, where such clashes would kill dozens of people each year.
An Indian policeman frisks a Kashmiri Muslim man during a cordon and search operation in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
Indian policemen stand guard during a search and cordon operation in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
An Indian policeman coming out from a residential house amid a search and cordon operation in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
Indian policemen check the documents of a Kashmiri Muslim man who rides a scooter during a cordon and search operation in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
