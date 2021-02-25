An Indian policeman frisks a Kashmiri Muslim man during a cordon and search operation in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian policemen stand guard during a search and cordon operation in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian policeman coming out from a residential house amid a search and cordon operation in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN