Raja Farooq Haider Khan (C) Prime Minister of Pakistani Administered Kashmir talks with a woman who was displaced due to cross border fighting between Pakistani and Indian Army, near the Line of Control, in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

Kashmiris check their houses reportedly damaged when Indian forces allegedly fired mortar shells from across the Line of Control, the defacto border between Pakistani and Indian administered Kashmir, in Mera Bakot village, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

A month after a suicide attack killed 42 security personnel in India-administered Kashmir and led to one of the worst military escalation between India and Pakistan in decades, on Thursday authorities from the two countries met to discuss an agreement to open a border corridor.

This is the first official meeting between authorities of the two countries after month-long tensions, including a series of military escalations and ceasefire violations on the border, and was held in a "cordial environment," in the western Indian state of Punjab, according to a joint statement issued by the two sides.