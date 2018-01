Indian nuclear-capable Agni III missile rolls past during the final full dress rehearsal for the Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India on Jan. 23, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Pakistani developed Shaheen II missile capable of carrying nuclear warhead is on display during Pakistan Day celebrations in Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar. 23, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations, as agreed by the two countries in a deal signed in 1988.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations between India and Pakistan," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.