The foreign ministers of India and Pakistan will meet next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, India's foreign ministry said Thursday.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the agenda for the bilateral meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mehmood Qureshi had yet to be decided.