Protesters shouts slogans against the government over hike in petrol and diesel prices during a Nation-Wide strike in Bangalore, India, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A Jammu and Kashmir police man tries to douse fire off the burning tyres, put on fire by Congress party workers during a nation-wide strike in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

India was gripped with nationwide strikes and protests against rising fuel prices on Monday, as critics blamed the country's government for the hike.

The Indian government, however, has said that the increasing costs of gas and petrol are due to the fall in global crude oil production.