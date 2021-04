An injured Indian paramilitary soldier being taken on a stretcher for treatment at a local hospital in Ramakrishna Care Hospital, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India, 03 April 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/SANAT KUMAR SINGH

Indian paramilitary soldiers clear the area near dead bodies after a gunfight between the security personal and Maoists in Bijapur Chhattisgarh, India 04 April 2021.EFE-EPA/Sanat Kumar Singh

New Delhi, Apr 4 (efe-epa)- India on Monday paid homage to the 22 members of security forces who were killed on Saturday in an attack by Maoist insurgents in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, in one of the worst incidents of this kind in recent years.