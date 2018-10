United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi (L) pays her respects during Gandhi Jayanthi at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Congress party president Rahul Gandhi (L) pays his respects during Gandhi Jayanthi at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives to pays his respects during Gandhi Jayanthi at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute during Gandhi Jayanthi at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Muslim students pose for a photo with a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Mani Bhavan during Gandhi Jayanthi in Mumbai, India, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi (C) poses for photographs with muslim students at Mani Bhavan during Gandhi Jayanthi in Mumbai, India, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India on Tuesday marked the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, known as the father of the nation and a global peace icon, by paying tribute to his ideals of nation building, including peace, harmony and tolerance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (no relation to Mahatma Gandhi) placed floral tributes at his memorial in Raj Ghat in central New Delhi, an efe-epa journalist reported.