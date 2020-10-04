Indian health workers get ready to collect swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus, conducted by the Jhargaon Primary Health Centre at a school in Morigaon district of Assam, India, 30 September 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

India plans to have 400 to 500 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to cover between 200 to 250 million people by next July, the health minister said Sunday.