An Indian woman paint a floor and decorate with earthen lamp as a part of Diwali or Festival of Lights in Kolkata, Eastern India, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

View of the Akshardham Temple on the occasion of the Diwali Festival, in Gandhinagar, about 30 km north of Ahmedabad, India, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian people light lamps on the occasion of the Diwali Festival at the Akshardham Temple, in Gandhinagar, about 30 km north of Ahmedabad, India, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian women light lamps around a colourful Rangoli decoration that they made on the eve of Diwali festival celebrations in Bhopal, India, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

India on Wednesday was celebrating Diwali, one of the largest Hindu festivals, also known as the festival of lights, with prayers, fairy lights, clay lamps, and some auspicious gambling in honor of Laxmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Frenzied, last-minute preparations have been underway in Indian homes since Tuesday evening, including buying of religious paraphernalia, idols, clay lamps, flowers, sweets and gifts for family and friends.