Indian men walk on tracks at the site of a train accident in Amritsar, India, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

People walk between tracks as shoes of a victim of a train accident lie nearby, in Amritsar, India, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A woman consoles a relative of a victim of the train accident as she cries before checking a body at a hospital in Amritsar, India, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

At least 59 people have died and 143 were injured when two trains plowed through a large gathering of Hindu devotees taking part in a religious ceremony in the northern Indian state of Punjab, officials confirmed Saturday, thus raising the initial death toll by one.

The tragedy occurred late Friday in the city of Amritsar when the trains hit a crowd of people gathered near railway tracks to celebrate the Dussehra festival by burning an effigy of the demon Ravana and setting off firecrackers.