Hindu religious men at their tent on the eve of the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Devotees offer prayers at Sangam, the holy confluence of Ganga and Yamuna rivers, ahead of the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan.14, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Pilgrims cross a pontoon bridge to offer prayers at Sangam river, the holy confluence of Ganga and Yamuna rivers on the eve of the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan.14, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Hindu pilgrims worship a cow near Sangam, the holy confluence of Ganga and Yamuna rivers ahead of Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan.14, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Devotees offer prayers at Sangam river, the holy confluence Ganga and Yamuna rivers on the eve of the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan.14, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

India ready to host one of the largest religious gatherings in world

Preparations were underway on Monday as millions of pilgrims from across the country were expected to gather in Allahabad of north India for the Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gathering in the world.

The festival will begin Tuesday and is expected to see a gathering of around 120 million pilgrims over the next more than six weeks till Mar.4.