People wait in a queue on the road to receive a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine near a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, 26 April 2021. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India recorded Tuesday 323,144 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, almost 30,000 less than the previous day, marking the first drop in daily cases in a week, according to health ministry data.

The number of Covid-19 fatalities registered in the last 24 hours was 2,771, which is 41 less than a day before, marking the first decline in deaths in two weeks. EFE