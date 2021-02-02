India, the country with the third highest number of coronavirus deaths at 154,486, recorded 94 fresh ones in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, marking the lowest number since May, according to the health ministry.
India records less than 100 Covid-19 deaths for 1st time since May
People wait to receive Covid-19 vaccine shots, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a vaccination center at a government hospital in Kolkata, India, 30 January 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
