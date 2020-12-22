Tibetan people wait for their turn to have swab samples collected by health workers for COVID-19 testing at Chamunda Devi (Dadh) Village near Nagrota Bagwan in Himachal Pradesh, India, 19 December 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/SANJAY BAID

India on Tuesday reported less than 20,000 fresh cases of Covid-19, the first time that the daily caseload in the country of over 1.3 billion people has dropped below this mark in nearly six months, after it witnessed around 100,000 new infections every day during the pandemic's peak in September.

With 19,556 new infections registered within the last 24 hours, India's total caseload is approaching the 10.1 million mark, as it remains the second worst affected country by the pandemic after the United States, which has reported over 18 million cases. EFE-EPA