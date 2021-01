Health workers (L) leave after being vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Vaccination Center at Amri hospital in Kolkata, eastern India, 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A health worker (L) waits inside a room during COVID-19 vaccinations, using a vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, inside the Vaccination Centre at Amri hospital in Kolkata, eastern India, 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A beneficiary gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside the vaccination center at Amri Hospital in Kolkata, India, 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

India on Monday reported less than 150 Covid-19 deaths, the lowest daily toll in nearly eight months, taking the total number of such fatalities to more than 152,400 in the world's second worst-affected country by the virus.

According to data from the federal health ministry, with 145 new fatalities, the overall coronavirus death tally has now reached 152,419 in the country with a total caseload of nearly 10.6 million Covid-19 infections. EFE-EPA